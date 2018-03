Have your say

It’s 10 years ago to the day that Pompey recorded a stunning FA Cup triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 1-0 win, courtesy of a second-half penalty from Sulley Muntari, is widely regarded as the defining result in the Blues’ march to Wembley glory.

Our photographer captured all the action. Simply click the link above or hit the button on the main images to relive the day.