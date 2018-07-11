IN PICTURES: Moneyfields 0-3 Pompey XI

Dan Smith scored a hat-trick as a youthful Pompey XI side beat Moneyfields 3-0 at Dover Road last night.

All three of the promising forward’s goals came in the second half as the young Blues got the better of their Southern League hosts.

Sam Pearce missed a golden opportunity to put Moneyfields ahead prior to Smith’s intervention.

He had the chance to give Moneys the lead from the penalty spot but was thwarted by a fine save by Pompey keeper Lewis Broughton.

POMPEY XI: Boughton (Pitman 46); Kavanagh (Bruce 65), Casey, Mnoga (Robb 65), Kelly (Bridgman 65); Maloney, Whiting (Stanley 65), Read, Johnston; Smith, Lethbridge

Note: Pictures provided by Colin Farmery