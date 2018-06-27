IN PICTURES: Pompey players return for pre-season training

Have your say

Pompey’s players reported back for the first day of pre-season today.

Kenny Jackett’s first-team squad returned to the club’s Roko training base as they kick-started their preparations for the new season.

The Blues face Luton at Fratton Park on the opening day of the 2018-19 campaign as they bid to make a return to the Championship.

Before then, Jackett takes his troops to Ireland on Sunday for a pre-season training camp that includes a friendly against Cork at the Turner’s Cross Stadium on Monday (7pm).

They return to the south coast on Friday, July 6, before facing the Hawks at Westleigh Park the following day (3pm).

Among those reporting for duty today were the five summer signings to date – Ronan Curtis, Louis Dennis, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor and Lee Brown.