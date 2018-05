Have your say

Pompey have announced the University of Portsmouth as their main club sponsor.

The university’s logo will appear on the front of the Blues’ shirt for the start of the 2018/19.

The University of Portsmouth becomes Pompey’s 10th major sponsor in the club’s history.

South Couth Fiat was the first brand to be donned on the front of the Blues’ strip on their return to the top flight in the 1987/88 season.

