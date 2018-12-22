IN PICTURES: Portsmouth 3-1 Sunderland No Caption ABCDE Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up IN PICTURES: Pompey v Sunderland first half 0 Have your say Check out our pictures from Pompey’s League One game against Sunderland. Goals from Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis and Ben Thompson sealed the deal for the Blues, who stay at the top of the league table heading into Christmas.Pictures by Joe Pepler. Evans: More Portsmouth squad depth than League Two title-winning season Portsmouth v Sunderland – Live