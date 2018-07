Check out The News’ pictures from Pompey’s pre-season defeat at the hands of Stevenage.

Two second-half goals from Andronicos Georgiou saw the Blues suffer their first defeat as they prepare for the start of the new League One season.

The Stevenage sub gave his side the win after Gareth Evans' first-half finish was cancelled out by Ben Kennedy.

Conor Chaplin tucked away a late consolation.