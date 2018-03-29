Injured duo hand Pompey major fitness boost

Stuart O'Keefe and OiI Hawkins have handed Pompey a major injury boost.

The Blues duo are available for selection again after injury - and could play a part in the Easter holiday fixtures against Walsall and Wigan.

OlI Hawkins

Midfielder O'Keefe is back in contention after being out since mid-December.

He picked up a groin injury during the 1-0 victory against Bury and was expected to miss the remainder of the season following an operation.

However, the on-loan Cardiff enforcer, who has made 21 appearances this term, is back sooner than expected and will boost Kenny Jackett's midfield options as he targets a late play-off bid.

Pompey's hopes of making League One's top six will also benefit from Hawkins' return.

The striker has been out with a hamstring injury he picked up in the build-up to the visit of Gillingham to Fratton Park.

The former non-league front man has scored eight goals for the Blues in his debut season at Fratton Park.