Injured Pompey ace Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain on road to recovery alongside older brother Alex

It appears Injured Pompey youngster Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain can lean on his brother Alex for support as he recovers from a broken leg.

But that wouldn't be the best idea, literally, with the Blues player's older sibling also nursing a serious injury.

Christian saw his season finish prematurely after a freak training ground accident during shooting practice in April.

Meanwhile, Alex, suffered knee ligament damage during Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg victory over Roma last month.

That ruled him out for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, too, forcing the midfielder to miss out on the Reds' Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev tonight and this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Christian has been told by Pompey manager Kenny Jackett that he'll need to prove his fitness before being offered a new Fratton Park deal, with his existing contract set to expire.

Portsmouth-born Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 32 appearances for England

The 19-year-old is expected to have recovered in time to report back for pre-season training at the end of June.

In the meantime, though, he's remaining 'positive' in the company of his older brother Alex, who tweeted a picture of the Portsmouth-born duo in their crutches comparing injuries and fighting over the TV remote!

In his tweet, Alex said: 'When you’re negotiating who’s turn it is to crutch over to grab the remote! - It’s Not a good time for the Oxlade-Chamberlain brothers right now, but we’re keeping the vibes positive!'

We wish both brothers a speedy recovery.