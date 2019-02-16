Pompey defender Nathan Thompson has dealt Kenny Jackett an injury blow.

It has emerged that the right-back injured his knee in training last week and is expected to be on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

Pompey defender Nathan Thompson

He wasn’t named in the Blues’ squad for today’s 3-3 draw at Southend.

And when Kenny Jackett was asked about his whereabouts in his post-match interviews, along with the fitness of Ronan Curtis, he revealed the former Swindon defender had picked up an injury.

Curtis was only on the bench at Roots Hall, but was introduced to the action as a second-half substitute.

Jackett said: ‘Ronan Curtis been suffering from flu and the only fresh injury is to Nathan Thompson, who injured his knee on Thursday in training.

‘He’s likely to be out for a couple of weeks.’

Thompson picked up a hamstring injury against Gillingham on Boxing Day and only made his comeback in the 1-1 draw with Doncaster on February 2.