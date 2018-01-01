Injured Rose to be offered new Pompey deal

Have your say

Danny Rose will still be offered a new Pompey contract.

The Blues will table the 29-year-old a new deal despite the midfielder breaking his leg against Northampton.

Rose, whose contract comes to a close this summer, has undergone surgery for an injury to his tibia, after he contested a drop ball with John-Joe O’Toole on Saturday.

That means the former Manchester United trainee’s season is over, placing a question mark over his Fratton Park future.

Tentative talks had started over a new agreement, though, and Kenny Jackett intends to honour the tone of those discussions by tabling an offer to Rose.

The Pompey boss believes the player will fully recover from the blow he’s been dealt.

Jackett said: ‘Danny’s had an operation and the leg is broken.

‘The injury is obviously bad enough to require an operation, so it needs to be set.

‘We’ve spoken to him about a contract.

‘We’re very, very confident Danny will recover from the injury.

‘It doesn’t look like he’s going to play again this season.

‘He’s done very well and he has a future here.

‘We’ve spoken to Danny and there will be an offer for him to be here next season.

‘Although this season looks tough for him to come back, I do expect and predict a complete recovery for him.

‘With what he’s done and what he’s done for me this season, I do want him here next season.’

The Blues have been dealt another blow with the news Brandon Haunstrup faces up to eight weeks out with a knee injury.

Gareth Evans is also set to be sidelined for around four weeks with the hamstring injury picked up in the first half against Northampton.

But Stuart O’Keefe and Kal Naismith are earmarked for returns against Scunthorpe next week.

Jackett added: ‘Gareth is out for maybe a month with the hamstring injury he sustained on the 30th of December.

‘It’s six to eight weeks for Brandon with his knee injury.

‘We hope Kal and Stuart O’Keefe can be back somewhere around Scunthorpe.

‘If not Scunthorpe, then it’s going to be Rotherham.

‘That’s the time scale we’ve got for them.

‘We didn’t pick up any new injuries against Bristol Rovers, so we look forward to the Chelsea game in the Checkatrade Trophy and going again at the start of a big period for us.’

– JORDAN CROSS