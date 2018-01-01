Injuries to force Pompey January transfer rethink

Pompey may be forced to change their January recruitment plans in the wake of their latest injury problems.

Assistant manager Joe Gallen revealed it is an area the club will need to look at in the wake of recent player fitness setbacks.

Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen

Danny Rose is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after limping out of the Blues’ 3-1 victory over Northampton with a suspected fractured leg.

Gareth Evans was also taken off shortly before half-time against the Cobblers with a hamstring complaint, while Brandon Haunstrup missed the game with a knee problem.

Both Evans and Haunstrup are expected to be out for the next few weeks.

As a result, Gallen admitted Pompey’s squad is now light on numbers.

And with the Blues occupying a place in the League One play-offs, he believes that could be a factor in dictating Kenny Jackett’s activity in this month’s transfer window.

Gallen said: ‘It may be something we need to have a look at.

‘If Danny’s injury is what the physio thinks it is going to be like, and with Brandon out and Gareth’s hamstring problem, then it does look like we’ll be very light on numbers during a busy period.

‘We’re in such a good position in the league that we need to see if we can bring some players in.

‘We always have ideas on what players we would like to come in so let’s see if we’re able to bring some in.

‘We’re under a strict budget here so we will have to see if there’s any room to manoeuvre within that.

‘On Friday we were thinking we probably have enough players – but after Saturday it is completely different.

‘We’ll have to take stock with the injuries. It’s not going to be too busy but it would be nice to be a bit busy.’

Rose was forced off in the 29th minute after contesting a drop ball with John-Joe O’Toole.

The midfielder was caught by the Northampton player and instantly fell to the ground.

He was taken to hospital shortly afterwards for an x-ray.

Gallen admitted disappointment that the fans’ favourite will be forced to watched from the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

But Jackett’s trusted lieutenant has backed Rose to recover from the injury and bounce back.

Gallen added: ‘You’d like to think both players went for the ball.

‘I’m sure Danny did and you’d like to think their player was honest – sometimes there can be clumsy challenges in football.

‘But it’s highly disappointing from that instance for an injury to occur.

‘He’s been key to us and the physio feels like there is something wrong.

‘If there is a fracture it’s not good but it’s something he can come back from.

‘Sometimes you can tear and rip your hamstring to shreds and it can be worse than a broken or fractured leg – I’ve had both so I know.’