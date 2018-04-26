Injury latest: Pompey defender available for Bury trip

Have your say

Nathan Thompson is available for Saturday's trip to Bury.

The Pompey defender man came off at half-time in Saturday's defeat against Charlton with a dead leg.

But the former Swindon man has trained with Kenny Jackett's first-team squad today and is set to travel with the rest of his team-mates for the game at Gigg Lane.

Jack Whatmough, who was also withdrawn from the action against the Addicks during the break, will not feature, though.

The centre-half has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin injury.