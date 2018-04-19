Injury update: Pompey loanee could return to face Charlton

Have your say

Pompey are hopeful Matty Kennedy will be fit for their clash against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Cardiff loanee has missed the Blues' past two matches with an ankle injury.

But Kenny Jackett is optimistic Kennedy will be available for the Addicks' visit to Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss said: 'He's had a slightly niggling ankle injury for a little while now.

'It's been frustrating for us because it's been just enough to keep him out but we hope he comes back into Saturday's squad to give us options.'

However, Anton Walkes will remain sidelined.

The 21-year-old picked up a hamstring problem in Pompey's 3-3 draw at Rochdale earlier this month.

Danny Rose (broken leg) continues his rehabilitation while loanees Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (knee) and Stephen Henderson (thigh) are out for the remainder of the campaign.