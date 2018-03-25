Instant Pompey recall for Thompson

Nathan Thompson returns for Pompey against Oxford United today.
Nathan Thompson returns for Pompey against Oxford United today.
Pompey host Oxford United today in League One

Pompey v Oxford - Live

0
Have your say

Nathan Thompson has earned an instant recall to Pompey's side for the clash with Oxford United.

The versatile performer has missed the Blues' last four matches following a sending off at Southend, his second of the season.

However, he is eligible to feature against the U's in today's televised clash - and Kenny Jackett has put him straight into his side.

Thompson comes into a midfield slot, with Dion Donohue dropping back into his left-back role.

That means Brandon Haunstrup moves to the bench for the only change to the team which won at Oldham last weekend.

Elsewhere, fit-again Gareth Evans takes his place among the substitutes following four matches sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Jackett is not present for the game following a family health issue.

Instead assistant boss Joe Gallen instead leads the team this afternoon.

Pompey: McGee, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Thompson, Lowe, Close, Ronan, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Kennedy, Chaplin, Evans, May, Haunstrup.