Have your say

Lloyd Isgrove is aiming repay the faith shown in him by Kenny Jackett and help fire Pompey to promotion.

And the on-loan Barnsley winger hopes a successful spell at Fratton Park can earn him a permanent deal.

Lloyd Isgrove. Picture: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

Isgrove moved to the Blues from Oakwell for the remainder of the season on Wednesday.

At the time, he represented Pompey’s fourth signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of Andy Cannon (Rochdale), Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury) and Omar Bogle (Cardiff)

James Vaughan and Viv Solomon-Otabor subsequently completed deadline-day switches from Championship sides Wigan and Birmingham respectively.

Isgrove revealed Jackett had him on his radar for a few years, with Pompey expressing an interest during the summer.

After a difficult spell at Barnsley, feeling wanted by the Blues boss played a big factor behind his move.

Now the former Southampton wide man has set his sights on reaching the Championship at PO4.

Isgrove said: ‘I’ve been talking to him (Jackett) for the past few years and it’s been on the radar.

‘He has wanted to bring me here before, last summer.

‘I’m not sure how close the move was. My agent was telling me that Pompey were interested in bringing me down.

‘But because I was at Barnsley, there was a new manager and a new season then I thought I’d try to give it a go and wasn’t looking to leave then.

‘Obviously things didn’t work out and it’s nice I’ve been able to join in January.

‘When the opportunity arose it was good on both parts.

‘I’ve not been playing at Barnsley and not been involved.

‘But when a manager wants you and has brought you in off his own back then it’s good for me and gives you a confidence boost.

‘When he was at Wolves, he knew of me then.

‘We have known of each other for quite a while so it’s nice to finally come down and get to work with him because he’s a great manager.

‘Having been promoted before, it is a great feeling and such a lift for the club.

‘Pompey should be up there and I’m hoping we can be promoted.’

Isgrove joined Barnsley in 2017 after being released by Southampton.

His current contract expires in June and is highly unlikely to remain at Oakwell beyond that point.

Schooled in Dorset, Isgrove has moved back closer to home joining Pompey.

A permanent switch would be ideal for him – and that’s what he’s aiming for.

Isgrove added: ‘I’ve come down to play football. That’s the first thing that I want to do.

‘Then if I can earn a contract here then I will try to do that because it is a great club and I’m near home.

‘I’m just going to work my hardest every day and do everything that I can to take it then try to progress from there.’