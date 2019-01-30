Have your say

Lloyd Isgrove has pledged he is ‘100-per-cent committed’ to Pompey despite his Southampton links.

The winger completed a loan move to Fratton Park from Barnsley for the remainder of the season.

He represents the Blues’ fourth arrival of the January transfer window, following Andy Cannon (Rochdale), Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury) and Omar Bogle (Cardiff) through the door.

Isgrove was honed up the M27 as a youngster, graduating through Southampton’s academy and making eight first-team appearances.

However, the 26-year-old revealed he jumped at the chance to join Pompey and insists his St Mary’s links won’t stop him focusing on the League One promotion push.

To be fair, in the last couple of days I got wind of it,’ Isgrove told the Blues’ Youtube channel.

‘When I found out I could come and play for Portsmouth, I jumped at the chance.

‘I’m definitely 100-per-cent committed. I’m here at Portsmouth now.

‘That was part of my journey in the past (playing for Southampton) but now I’m here I want to focus on playing for Portsmouth and helping them in the league.’

Isgrove made just two League One appearances for Barnsley this season before departing.

