It’s Pompey’s home - but will it continue to be so?

There was mixed news this week about where Pompey might be playing in the future.

At least, for me (and many like me) it was mixed.

The good news was that we can be safe in the knowledge we will be playing at Fratton Park for at least the next five years.

This is a relief in a way because some of the stories that were doing the rounds before the takeover vote just under a year ago would have had you believe the place was in imminent danger of falling down around us.

The bad news is that it seems the chances of us staying at FP longer-term is decidedly in the balance.

You’ll gather from that last paragraph I am very much in the ‘We must stay at Fratton’ camp when it comes to discussions over PFC’s future home. I always have been – even when many were keen on Parkway and a move to Farlington.

I just think Fratton Park IS Pompey. It’s in the heart of the city and is a ground that can, as far as I can see, be developed to give us a decent-sized capacity.

If the owners are thinking of moving our home elsewhere, especially off Portsea Island, I hope they consider it very, very carefully. And then reconsider it.

You only need look at the state West Ham have got themselves into this season to see what can happen if you take away a club’s spiritual home and, with it, remove fans’ sense of belonging.

I’m glad the owners are taking a serious look at the whole issue. They’d be daft not to. But one concern... we’re told they will only go public when they know what’s going to happen. Does that suggest fans won’t have much say? I do hope not.