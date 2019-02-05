Have your say

Defender Jack Whatmough has tweeted his resolve to be back in action for Pompey again soon.

His season has been cut short by a knee injury.

It’s a huge blow for the League One title chasers and a major disappointment for Whatmough.

But he has shown his strength of character and class in similar situations before and is determined to do so again.

He tweeted: ‘A situation I’ve been in before and come out on the other side, this is no different. See you out on the fratton green soon.’

