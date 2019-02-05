Jackett admission: Portsmouth need to unite to fill Ben Thompson void following Millwall return

POMPEY’S midfield needs to unite to deal with the loss of Ben Thompson.

Kenny Jackett acknowledged the Blues have missed Thompson’s presence in the middle of the park since his return to Millwall.

Ben Thompson has returned to Millwall. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 23-year-old being recalled by the Championship has coincided with a poor run of form, with Jackett’s men winless in their past four League One outings.

Losing a player of the Londoner’s quality has been an obvious blow and a clear factor in the downturn in results.

Pompey are now faced with the challenge of improving fortunes following Thompson’s exit.

Bryn Morris is the man likely to fill his position in the trip to Loftus Road to to take on QPR in tonight’s FA Cup fourth round replay.

Andy Cannon, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Adam May and Dion Donohue are the other options in the middle of the park.

And Jackett feels the answer to the conundrum of replicating Thompson’s influence may lie in a group effort on that front.

He said: ‘Of the lads who went back, Ben Thompson is a standout.

‘There’s not many Ben Thompsons lying around really to find.

‘In terms of midfield, we have to come up with the answer as a unit better. That’s what I feel.

‘As much as finding someone to build into the influence Ben had is what’s wanted, as a unit we want to be as strong as we possibly can.

‘But we’re pleased with taking on Cannon and Morris. We’re pleased with those guys coming at 22 years old.

‘They’ve got injured early on in their Portsmouth careers, but they add to our options and the players we already have in.

‘There’s good options there and competition.

‘It will be interesting now over the second half of the season the fight for those places, and how it actually does come in.’

The debate is raging over whether Pompey have emerged from the January window in a stronger position than they went into it.

Jackett acknowledged it’s certainly a very different squad - and the onus is on him to get the best from it.

He added: ‘Are we stronger over the second half than we were first? There will possibly be more changes over the second than there already has been.

‘But the proof will be in the pudding in terms of how the team does now.

‘It’s how it settles down and for me, as a manager, to get the most out of the group we have.

‘I need to point them all in the right direction now, give them confidence and try to pick up these wins.

‘Confidence is hard-earned and easily lost.

‘But it’s part of the territory at the big clubs, and this is a big club.

‘You have to rise to the challenge and not make excuses.

‘We’re capable going forward and we have good players here.’