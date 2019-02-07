Have your say

Kenny Jackett has admitted Pompey are striving to find central-midfield balance.

The Blues boss has been unable to settle down his engine room since Ben Thompson was recalled from his loan spell by Millwall last month.

Pompey have failed to win any of their subsequent four league games – losing three and drawing once – and have dropped out of the automatic promotion places.

Tom Naylor has remained Jackett’s enforcer in the middle of the park during that period.

But he’s had a host of partners including Dion Donohue, Gareth Evans, Ben Close, Bryn Morris, Andy Cannon and Adam May next to him since Thompson’s departure.

Jackett admitted he isn’t looking for someone to directly replace the role Thompson played.

But the Pompey manager does want to find the right combinations to ensure his side can get their promotion charge back on track.

He said: ‘Definitely (we haven’t had balance) in terms of ball winners, passers and, at the right time, players who can break the lines and go past your front three.

‘Ben Thompson’s boots are big to fill, there’s no doubt about that.

‘We are looking for combination of players.

I’ve felt, at times, Gareth Evans has needed a rest because of the running he does.

‘He will come back and is best as an out-and-out number 10 behind a big centre-forward and is a big goal threat.

‘It’s about finding that mix and having a combination of players rather than one individual.

‘If they develop into as good as Ben Thompson then they’ll be good players.’

Pompey will be without Naylor for the trip to Plymouth on Saturday.

He serves the first of a two-match suspension after picking up 10 league bookings this season.

Cannon remains sidelined with a quad injury while Donohue is a doubt after picking up a shin problem in the 1-1 draw with Doncaster last weekend.

That could see Morris partner Close in the middle of the park at Home Park.

And they’re two 22 year olds that Jackett holds in high regard.

The boss added: ‘Bryn has got a really good character and during his teenage years he was England captain at three age groups.

‘Since then he’s moved from Middlesbrough and been around a few clubs to see what it’s all about.

‘I like someone being from a good pedigree, been around the clubs and then ultimately looking to come in for a manager to believe in him and do well here.

‘Ben Close had a good game against Doncaster.

‘He’s a good player and a good character but just needs to improve around the box.

‘He had a volley from a header out from a corner and had a bit more time.

‘Earlier in the season we’ve seen people control the ball and go forward.

‘Ben had a bit more time than that but was confident enough.

‘But it’s pretty easy for me to say it form the side, it’s tough to do it out there on the pitch.’