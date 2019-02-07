Kenny Jackett is concerned about Gareth Evans running out of steam through Pompey’s gruelling season.

That has led to the midfielder being taken out of the firing line by the Blues boss in the past two games.

Pompey's Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett is hoping that mini-break for the 30-year-old will lead to him being rejuvenated as his side go to Plymouth.

Evans was again rested at QPR on Tuesday night, after also being named on the bench against Doncaster last Saturday.

There were signs of fatigue for the high-tempo talent, as he was withdrawn at half-time in the snow at Luton at the end of last month.

The Plymouth game will be the 43rd match of what will become a 60-game campaign for Pompey, if they make the final of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Evans has played 39 times so far, and Jackett is concerned about the impact of that on his high-intensity approach.

Jackett explained he was also worried about the effect three games in just over a week would have on Nathan Thompson, after his return from five weeks out with a hamstring injury.

That led to him being put on the bench against the R’s - but both men are firmly in contention at Home Park.

Jackett said: ‘For Gareth (being left on the bench), it was in terms of energy levels.

‘We’re heading for something like a 60-game season with the cups.

‘He’s looked out of steam, so hopefully now he can get his energy back and be able, at the right time, go into that number 10 position and give us some threat.

‘It will be great for Nathan Thompson to come back fit - which he is.

‘I didn’t think three games in eight days was the right thing for him in terms of coming back from a hamstring injury. But he’ll be okay now.

‘We’ve had quite a settled back line and Burgess coming in for Whatmough is quite a natural one. He’s been waiting for his chance, as well.’