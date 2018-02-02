Jackett backs Naismith’s Pompey focus

Have your say

Kal Naismith possesses the experience to remain focused on performing for Pompey.

That is the verdict of Kenny Jackett, who is confident the talented midfielder can put his Wigan disappointment behind him.

Paul Cook had spent the January transfer window courting the Scot, who is out of contract this summer.

As a result, the Blues braced themselves for a bid.

However, the offer never materialised, with Wigan signing Devante Cole from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day.

It ensures Naismith remains a Pompey player until the summer at the very least.

And Jackett has no concerns over the 25-year-old’s mindset.

He said: ‘There was obviously a lot of talk and a lot of rumours about Kal’s future, but we didn’t get any bids.

‘It seemed like it was building up towards one, there was certainly enough media talk, but in the end nothing happened and I am fine with that and looking forward to working with him in the run-in.

‘I hope it won’t affect his mindset and I would think Kal is old enough and experienced enough to know that football changes.

‘He is a big part of it here and we are going to need him.

‘I have a good relationship with him, he has always been clear with me.

‘In the end nothing happened and nothing came about.

‘Whatever the reasons for that I don’t know, but I am pleased he is here

‘I am confident he is determined enough and committed to Portsmouth to do well for us.

‘He’s a Portsmouth player and was always a Portsmouth player until any bid came in – then, as a club, we would consider it. That didn’t happen.’

