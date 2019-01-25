Have your say

Pompey’s recruitment team have been backed to deliver as the January transfer window heads towards its climax.

Fresh faces are urgently required ahead of the cut-off point in six days’ time.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

David Wheeler was recalled by QPR on Thursday, leaving the Blues with three players fewer than what they started the month with.

The winger’s departure followed Andre Green and Ben Thompson returning early to parent clubs Aston Villa and Millwall respectively.

Joe Mason was also recalled by Wolves, while Danny Rose last week completed a free transfer to Swindon.

As a result, Pompey – who have added midfielders Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris in January – currently have limited forward options at their disposal.

With such a small window of opportunity remaining, Kenny Jackett believes his scouting network’s knowledge of the transfer market will be key.

And the Blues boss is confident head of recruitment Phil Boardman, and his backroom staff, will produce the goods before 11pm on Thursday, January 31.

Jackett said: ‘Maybe it is more reactive, but it only comes down to your recruitment team’s knowledge of players.

‘If one comes at you you haven’t considered, because it tends to be a chain reaction at this stage, if someone signs someone there’s someone released at the bottom.

‘It’s a chain reaction and you are testing the knowledge of the scouts who work for you.

‘You are testing your recruitment to react positively if a name comes up that fits the bill. I think they can do it.

‘For myself and Joe (Gallen), it’s knowing the market well enough and bringing in the players who can really improve us.’

Jackett admitted he was surprised Wheeler, Green and Thompson were recalled midway through season-long loan deals.

However, he believes Pompey’s position at the summit of League One makes the club highly attractive to potential signings.

‘Portsmouth are a very attractive proposition for people and people will want to come to us,’ added the boss.

‘With three recalls you can’t say it’s bad luck, but it’s quite unexpected.

‘It’s all three recalled after committing for the season, but it’s what’s happened and it’s the way it is.

‘We have to get on with it now, but Portsmouth is an attractive proposition.

‘From our point of view it’s really important we focus and look forward now.

‘We have to make sure we make the signings who can make the difference. You do evaluate constantly.’