Jackett believes he can deliver Pompey promotion

KENNY JACKETT believes he can deliver promotion next season.

And the Pompey boss has underlined he’s comfortable with the budget he will be handed to make his side League One contenders.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett’s side bring the curtain down on their current campaign tomorrow, as they aim to secure a top-10 finish against Peterborough.

The bid to make the play-offs this term has come up just short in the club’s maiden season back in the third tier.

The campaign was being viewed as a period of transition as Jackett succeeded Paul Cook last June.

Hopes among supporters will be higher next term, though, and their manager sees no reason why those expectations can’t be realised.

There are no plans to drastically change the playing budget north of £3m Jackett has worked to this season.

That will place the Blues in mid-table when it comes to the financial resources afforded League One sides.

Jackett, though, feels he can create a team capable of punching above their weight.

He said: ‘For us, we’re a budgeted club and we know we have to work towards that budget.

‘I’m completely comfortable with it. I’m completely comfortable with where we are, what we have to do in the future and our plan to do it.

‘We’re at the stage where we’ve hit the top 10 of this league at present.

‘That’s a good standard, a very good standard.

‘There are clubs outside of that with aspirations of getting in there and clubs like MK Dons who have perhaps got it wrong and ended up getting relegated this season.

‘For us, anyway, we want to be top 10 and an improving top-10 side.

‘That’s really important for us. We have to get the maximum out of everything we have.

‘You have to punch above your weight. You have to over-achieve.

‘Next season, why shouldn’t it be us to go up?

‘Certain sides over-achieve quite often and at certain times it goes to plan.

‘For us, I feel we have the potential to do that.’

Pompey can finish as high as eighth with a final-day win over Peterborough tomorrow, while defeat could see them drop to 12th in the table.

Jackett sees that as a solid enough return, but knows the potential is there to go further.

He added: ‘The strength Portsmouth has got is the size of the crowd.

‘There is the potential, and it is a potential, to get momentum going very well.

‘If you can get it going at certain times it can drive you on and help you.

‘It’s a big tool to use and utilise.

‘The top 10 of this league is a very good competition. You’re in good company if you’re there.

‘For us, anyway, we want to be progressive.

‘We’ve had our first year in the division and we want to be improving now looking ahead.

‘We want to set the bar to reach the Championship. That’s our aim and we have to work hard to do it.’