Jackett believes Portsmouth season is on way back after Barnsley showing

Kenny Jackett can see the green shoots of recovery in Pompey’s season.

The Blues boss feels momentum is gaining in the Blues’ campaign again following the 0-0 draw with promotion rivals Barnsley at Fratton Park.

Omar Bogle’s second-half penalty miss denied Jackett’s side victory against a side now unbeaten in 14 league games.

It means Pompey are now winless in eight league games after their fifth League One draw on the spin.

But the crowd applauded their team off the pitch at the end of the match and were content with what they saw as they picked up their first clean sheet in 14 league games.

Jackett feels his team are returning to what they are good at.

He said: ‘We were more constructive.

‘The passing was better and the quality out to the wide men was improved.

‘Our game this year has been to get the ball wide into feet and get the full-backs to join in and give us options.

‘We’ve been able to get around the back of sides and hurt them by constructing opportunities.

‘So I think performances are creeping up - and they have continue to do that.

‘We haven’t been able to get the passes and combinations right to get to our key men.

‘So I’m pleased performances are creeping up - but we have to continue to improve.

‘I’m sure then that once the win comes, if we can maintain those standards, we’ll be fine.’

Pompey’s wing play has been a key factor in their success this season, with their recent lack of effectiveness there contributing to their struggles.

Jackett was pleased with the impact of Viv Solomon-Otabor and Ronan Curtis, along with right-back Anton Walkes as Jamal Lowe dropped to the bench.

He added: ‘Jamal Lowe has been a big player in my time here, but I felt he’s lacked energy and needed a breather.

‘Viv has been a good addition and it was a different one for Ronan on the right, but he played well.

‘Anton Walkes is an athletic player and got down the right side.

‘He didn’t quite get the final ball right but we need that from our full-backs so he needs to keep going.

‘We need that drive. The top sides have full-backs who get forward very well. Look at Barnsley’s.

‘Top sides have good full-backs who attack.’

Bryn Morris returned to the starting XI on Saturday and partnered Ben Close in the middle of the park in front of Tom Naylor.

Jackett noted the trio’s link-up helped his team get a foothold in the game.

He added: ‘We’ve needed to improve in midfield.

‘We needed more constructive passing.

‘I don’t think we’ve looked like we’ve had enough life and football in those areas.

‘But I feel we’re heading in the right direction.

‘There was more energy and we got into the game more.

‘We’ve looked flat and not shown enough energy.

‘But I saw signs of a better performance and now we have to keep improving.’