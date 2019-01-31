Jackett believes Wigan loanee can help get Portsmouth over promotion line 

Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes James Vaughan will help get Pompey over the League One promotion line.

The Blues boss made a deadline-day swoop for Wigan striker earlier today.

Vaughan became Pompey’s third attacking signing this week, following Cardiff marksman Omar Bogle and Barnsley winger Lloyd Isgrove through the Fratton Park door.

After loanees Joe Mason (Wolves), Andre Green (Aston Villa) and David Wheeler (QPR) returned to their parent clubs, Jackett was left short of final-third options.

However, Vaughan’s arrivals means the boss is again well stocked.

And he feels Pompey now have a strong forward line heading into the business end of the season.

Jackett said: ‘I am delighted (to sign Vaughan)

‘We felt that with the likes of Mason, Green and Wheeler being called back that we’ve lacked options on our front line.

‘Bringing in James Vaughan, closely followed by Bogle and Isgrove in the last week gives us more competition, more options and a front line that can take us through the next three-to-four months.’

Jackett reckons the power of the likes of Bogle, Vaughan and Oli Hawkins can dovetail with Isgrove’s attributes.

He added: ‘Lloyd has done very well in this division.

‘If you can give him the service in the final third, he can create a lot.

‘He can go past people and he is a good crosser of the ball.

‘He’s generally a player that needs good power around him.’