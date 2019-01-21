Have your say

Pompey are not in the hunt for Liam Sercombe.

Kenny Jackett has ruled out a switch for the Bristol Rovers midfielder following weekend reports.

Liam Sercombe celebrates scoring Bristol Rover's last-gasp winner against Pompey in January 2018. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues were linked with a £400,000 bid for the 28-year-old through social media.

Rumours emerged from Rovers’ end after Sercombe failed to appear for Graham Coughlan’s side in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Wycombe.

Certainly the goal-scoring midfielder is well-known to Blues fans from previous encounters.

He scored a last-gasp winner for the Gas in their 2-1 New Year’s Day victory over Jackett’s men in January 2018.

But Pompey’s boss has dismissed speculation of an impending deal.

He said: ‘There is nothing in that (Sercombe).

‘I wouldn’t say there has been no interest, but he is not one we’ve chased or enquired about or been on our radar to do something about.’