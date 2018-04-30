Jackett: Bury defeat typified where Pompey are

Have your say

Kenny Jackett admitted Pompey’s performance in their defeat to Bury typified his side’s current problems.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss against the already-relegated League One basement side on Saturday.

It was another disappointing display from Jackett’s men, with their failure to make the play-offs now confirmed.

Pompey offered little in the way of going forward, while Luke McGee’s error on 68 minutes gifted Shakers striker George Miller the easiest of finishes.

Jackett felt his side controlled the majority of the play at Gigg Lane.

But he was frustrated by the dearth of creativity his front men could conjure up.

And the Blues boss rued how full-backs Nathan Thompson or Dion Donohue did not join in with attacks more frequently.

Jackett said: ‘We had a lot of the ball in both halves.

‘Our two centre-backs and central midfielders picked up a lot of second balls – we weren’t really troubled defensively.

‘From there, I’m look for our front four to create and go past people.

‘Then I’m looking for our full-backs to join in, overlap, get into two-v-one situations and to be dynamic and to be energetic.

‘Our full-backs didn’t get forward anywhere near enough down the line.

‘Both, in the first half in particular, just sat in at a time when we really needed them to be flying through and playing combination football that would have given us options going forward.

‘All of our general forward play, where we had a high amount of the ball and the game was mainly played in the Bury half, we didn’t do enough with it.

‘In the last 15 minutes we created some chances – Christian Burgess’ header was the best one when he got over it and got it down.

‘Brandon (Haunstrup) got forward and got into good positions when he came on.

‘But it typified where we are because we recycled the ball very well, had a lot of possession and our centre-backs were rarely troubled.

‘Our two midfielders did well but after that we didn’t do enough and gave them a chance to keep it close.

‘Fair play to Miller, he’s read McGee and poked it home.’

Saturday’s result consigned Pompey to a third successive defeat.

They are also winless in their past five matches.

Jackett wanted to see the Blues finish with impetus which they could take into next season.

But he conceded it has proved to be quite the opposite.

The Pompey manager added: ‘It’s been a frustrating run for us.

‘I’ve talked and we as a team have talked about finishing the season strongly.

‘The opposite has been the case, really.

‘That is now three defeats on the trot which is frustrating.’