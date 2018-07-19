Jackett confirms Pompey still in transfer market

Kenny Jackett admitted he’s still in the market for new recruits.

But the Pompey boss refused to be drawn on individual players as he attempts to keep his transfer plans firmly under wraps.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues have had three bids rejected for Cheltenham Town’s £1.5m-rated striker Mo Eisa.

The News understands that Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier is on Jackett’s radar.

Meanwhile, Sean Longstaff, the Newcastle United youngster, continues to be of interest – despite that deal currently being put on hold.

Pompey wrapped up their sixth piece of transfer business yesterday with the signing of Anton Walkes from Spurs.

But Jackett confessed he might not be done there – stating he’d still like to add one or two more to his Fratton Park squad.

When asked today at his press briefing about Longstaff, the Pompey manager said: ‘I don’t like particularly talking about other team's players.

'We are looking to add, if we can - all managers talk about adding one or two more between now and when the window closes.

'I'm no different - if I can add one or two more players, then I will.

'We have been in touch with a number of clubs and a number of big clubs about signing players but until we get someone over the line it's not one we can comment on.

‘I don’t think there will be major changes between now and the end of the window, but if we add one or two more quality players we will do.’