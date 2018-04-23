Jackett: Defeat summed up Pompey’s season

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT admitted defeat to Charlton summed up why Pompey will not make the play-offs.

The Blues are facing another season in League One after a desperately disappointing 1-0 defeat at Fratton Park on Saturday.

They could have few complaints about the outcome after coming up short against the Addicks in the crucial meeting.

Jackett’s men were poor in the first half with Charlton looking comfortable repelling second-half pressure.

The Pompey boss felt the display epitomised the shortcomings present in his team.

Jackett said: ‘It was a telling day at a key time of the season.

‘We’re floating on the edge of the play-offs and that looks perhaps where we’ll finish this season. A top-10 finish is something because the top 10 of this league is very good.

‘It’s not everything, but as the seasons go on we’d want to improve.

‘We were definitely second best in the first half.

‘They got in front in the first half and it was difficult for us. We struggled.

‘There were misplaced passes in midfield which didn’t happen to them.

‘Lads like Gareth Evans and Ben Close have been good players for us.

‘But there were some misplaced passes and ultimately the right side of our defence did cost us in that period.

‘We regrouped in the second half and we put them under pressure, but they did enough to keep their noses in front.

‘The game was indicative of our season really.

‘There is disappointment. The players are looking to win and be successful.

‘But now we need to improve.’

Jackett believes it’s crucial Pompey now learn from their failings as they look improve over the summer.

Recruitment is going to prove a key area as they look to go from play-off pretenders to a force in League One.

The Blues boss explained it’s a process which is already underway.

Jackett said: ‘We’re assessing where we’ve come up short.

‘In terms of recruitment we want to be pro-active if we could be.

‘Like everyone we’ll want to make signings earlier rather than later to build if we can.

‘We’ve got some good players, we’ve got some young players and players who can handle and do well at the level.

‘Have we got enough? Probably not, because we’ve been on the edge of the play-offs all season.

‘Recruitment, if we want to improve, will be important.

‘For us and the players who have done well and are here, their hunger and desire is very important so they continue to improve.

‘Adding to the group and the good players we have is quite a key.

‘As with every side, if you want to improve you need good recruitment.

‘For us, as a budgeted club, they are going to be very important signings.’