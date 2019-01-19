Kenny Jackett defended his team’s performance as Pompey suffered back-to-back league defeats.

The Blues went down to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Oxford, with Cameron Brannagan and James Henry strikes handing Karl Robinson’s side a deserved win.

Substitute Brett Pitman scored an overhead kick in the second half to give Pompey hope.

Yet that was their only effort on goal in a lacklustre performance.

Jackett recognised his side failed to produce the goods going forward.

But the Blues manager believed his team were competitive and produced a much better display than the ‘flat' performance produced against Blackpool last weekend

‘I don't think they were necessarily two bad performances,' said Jackett.

'I think today we were a lot different than a lot of away games we've had where we've actually got good results.

'First half I thought they were very competitive, probably had two shots and two goals, but going forward in terms of chances, no, we didn't do enough.

'I did think in terms of last week against Blackpool we we flat and we didn't get going.

'Today, we competed in a lot of aspects of the game but didn't find the shots that could open them up and then sometimes that puts pressure on you defensively to make sure you stay min the game,