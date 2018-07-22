Jackett delight at solid Pompey showing

Kenny Jackett was delighted with Pompey’s return to winning ways in pre-season.

The Blues claimed a 2-0 success at Swindon on Saturday, through second-half goals from Oli Hawkins and Jamal Lowe.

It represented an encouraging response to the previous weekend’s defeat at Stevenage, when failure to take chances proved so costly.

Pompey’s boss had also criticised his team’s first-half showing in the 2-1 victory over the Hawks.

Yet on Saturday, the performance and outcome over Phil Brown’s side was welcomed.

Jackett said: ‘I thought it was a very good match, more like a cup tie than a pre-season game.

‘There were a lot of balls into the box, it was very end-to-end, quite high paced and a good fitness exercise for both teams.

‘I’m also pleased with the clean sheet. Our keeper made one outstanding save in the first half, while during the second half particularly we put bodies on the line and got the blocks in.

‘We conceded three goals away from home at Stevenage, which is not good, and while I get it’s early days, we need to work at keeping clean sheets.

‘We did that on Saturday – then we can build on that and try to be as constructive as possible going forward, creating chances and scoring goals.

‘We needed it, it was a hard game and the way Swindon play is to overload the midfield and it causes plenty of problems.

‘That’s good for us because that will happen at some stage of the season and you have to be in a position to block and, importantly, counter-attack because there will be spaces and holes.’

Pompey next face Brighton in a behind-closed-doors match at the Premier League side’s training ground on Tuesday.

That is followed by a Pompey XI fixture in the evening (7.45pm).

Jackett added: ‘You play against lots of different sides outside of your level.

‘Obviously when you play against teams from a higher level the motivation level from the players is quite often higher and you do see that.

‘For us anyway, it's a combination of team work, fitness, and then, as we work towards the Luton game, really have a gameplan for August and September.

‘They are vital periods in the season and we want to get off to a good start.’