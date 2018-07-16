Jackett delivers view on Chaplin’s Pompey conduct

Have your say

Kenny Jackett praised Conor Chaplin's conduct as speculation persists over his Pompey future.

The Blues boss admitted he's been impressed with Chaplin's attitude as he continues to be linked with a Fratton Park exit.

Coventry remain in pole position to sign the academy product, who made it four goals in pre-season with a late consolation in the 3-2 loss at Stevenage.

Jackett is aware how unsettling transfer talk can be for a player, but there appears to be little sign of a negative impact on Chaplin's game.

The Pompey manager stated there has been no progress in terms of Chaplin leaving, with Jackett keen to have a replacement lined up before he goes.

But he sees his diligent approach to his work in pre-season in difficult conditions as praiseworthy.

Jackett said: 'There's no developments (with Chaplin).

'It's a situation being played out in the press.

'But what I see is a player who has taken to pre-season sharply. That's four goals for him in pre-season. That's very good.

'He's started the pre-season well and I've been pleased with him.

'I have seen the right attitude from him.

'He stated early on it's good to be back in pre-season.

'Once you've had a break you look forward to getting to work and training again.

'That's good for him, and after that he's taken to the games and scoring goals.

'That's a vital thing and he's done it well.'

Meanwhile, Jackett was remaining coy on reports Pompey have seen two bids rejected for Cheltenham striker Mo Eisa.

News emerged on Saturday of a double offer for the Robins front man, who scored 25 goals in League Two last season, has been rebuffed.

Peterborough and a host of Championship sides are also reported to be keen on the Robins front man.

Jackett wouldn't be drawn on any bids, but stated recruitment plans are continuing.

He added: 'In terms of players we are looking.

'I don't like talking about other clubs' contracted players.

'In terms of transfers, as and when we get players over the line and bring them in is when we talk.

'We don't like talking about other clubs' players, but we are active in trying to improve the squad. That's definitely the case, of course we are.

'In terms of players going out there's really no new news. We're looking to improve and not weaken. We are looking.'