Jackett demands strong start from Portsmouth against Oxford

Have your say

Kenny Jackett wants Pompey to start on the front foot against Oxford – and put to bed any lingering doubts emanating from their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

The Blues head into Saturday’s League One clash with the U’s with two wins from two in the league.

Kenny Jackett

Yet an impressive start to the new campaign was undermined with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against the Dons on Tuesday night.

Christian Burgess handed the Blues the lead on 49 minutes.

But their progress to the second round was abruptly halted following a poor finish to the game which saw Neal Ardley’s men snatch a late victory.

Jackett is conscious that the late drama could be carried into his players’ mindset for the visit of Oxford.

And he’s challenged his players to put it any negative thoughts to bed and take their frustrations out on Karl Robinson’s side early doors.

Jackett said: ‘We want to start the game well, it's really important we do against Oxford.

‘It was a poor end to the game for us, obviously on Tuesday night, although it was a close game, a very close game.

‘We want to start the game well against Oxford, it's very important we do that and establish ourselves at home and continue our good form in the league.’

Pompey suffered a 3-0 defeat to the U’s early last season, in only Jackett’s second league game in charge.

And he’s expecting them to again provide a stern test for his team.

Jackett added: ‘I'm sure they've aspirations to do that (be in the promotion race), as we do, and may other teams do at this stage.

‘They've got a competent squad and a good manager.

‘For us it will be a good test - a game I'm looking forward to.’