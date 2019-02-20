Kenny Jackett lifted the lid on his selection decisions as Pompey’s winless league run stretched to seven matches.

The Blues shared a 1-1 result with struggling Bristol Rovers last night, signalling a fourth-successive league draw as they continue to slip adrift from the automatic promotions spots.

Jordan Clarke gifts Pompey an equaliser against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Robin Jones

Jackett had elected to restore his favoured 4-2-3-1 system, ditching the 4-4-2 formation he rolled out for the majority of the weekend 3-3 draw at Southend.

He also recalled Tom Naylor, Gareth Evans and Ronan Curtis to his starting XI, sticking to those players who served him so well during the first half of the campaign.

Those decisions were criticised by some Pompey followers before the match, while on 56 minutes the Fratton end chanted for a 4-4-2 with their side 1-0 down at the time.

And Jackett explained his reasoning.

Kenny Jackett consoles Anton Walkes following last night's disappointing 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

He said: ‘The selection was as close as we can get to the players who have won so many games for us this season.

‘The 4-2-3-1 is my preferred formation and the one that has been successful for me and the one that I trust.

‘I felt that the players knew the system and, for the likes of Tom Naylor and Gareth Evans, they are the right type of experience and I trust them because that has basically been the side which has won so many games this year.

‘We also had Omar on the bench with his dead leg, I do think hopefully he can now shake that off and build on some good form for us.

‘I heard the crowd shouting for 4-4-2 in the second half and it was a logical thing to do really because it was hard for us to carve out chances.

‘We put an extra forward on instead of Gareth (Evans) coming from deep in the number 10 position. It was quite a logical thing to do being 1-1 at home when you are chasing the win.’

Aside from the disappointing run of recent results, displays have also largely been painful to witness.

Jackett added: ‘Earlier in the season we were incisive in the opposition half and could carve out the chances which got us into pole position.

‘It’s certainly not as free-flowing as it was, but you can see a lot of heart and desire in the players and that’s a good thing.

‘There was a determination last night not to get beaten which is good – and you want to always be producing quality on top of that if you can.’