Jackett eyes more wins in absence of Pompey’s injured

Kenny Jackett is convinced his Pompey side can maintain their winning streak, despite the ever-crowded treatment table.

Skipper and top scorer Brett Pitman is expected to return to the side at Charlton tomorrow following injury.

Where we got to two or three weeks ago is establish a really strong 18 and now some people are on their shoulder Kenny Jackett

However, the quartet of Kal Naismith, Dion Donohue, Oli Hawkins and Ben Close remain doubts.

The Blues have won five of their past six matches, missing the goal-scoring talents Pitman for two of those victories.

Nonetheless, the positive results have flowed – and Jackett is banking on that continuing at The Valley tomorrow.

He said: ‘Pitman has trained all week and looks favourite out of all those guys to play against Charlton.

‘Some of them have played parts of training and I will give it every hour and day possible because I don’t want to rule anybody out. However, they are doubtful.

‘But our starting XI, in particular, is quite strong. The players in it have worked hard to get their shirts – and want to keep hold of them.

‘Where we got to two or three weeks ago is establish a really strong 18 and now some people are on their shoulder.

‘The likes of Stuart O’Keefe and Nathan Thompson came back from suspension and I didn’t decide to change a winning team, so they had to come back in as subs.

‘That’s a great position to be in as a manager because you are then dealing from a position of strength and can create competition.

‘We have worked hard with the group and if we possibly can get everybody back then that will be great but you have to be capable of winning games when you do have players out.

‘It is a possibility those missing four can be available for Bury at home.’