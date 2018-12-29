Jackett fires warning there’s more to come from Portsmouth yet

Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes there’s more improvement to come in his table-toppers.

The Pompey boss can see his side getting stronger over the second half of the League One season.

The Blues crossed the half-way point of the campaign in top spot and go to Fleetwood a point clear of Luton, despite the Boxing Day defeat at Gillingham.

Jackett’s side have showed consistency in their performances with the loss at Priestfield just their third of the campaign in league action.

Much of their success has been built on defensive stoutness with 12 clean sheets picked up to date in all competitions.

It’s hasn’t always been vintage attacking football, though, Pompey did flex their muscle by dispatching promotion rivals Sunderland on their last Fratton Park outing.

Jackett feels his men definitely have more gears to go through at both ends of the pitch.

He said: ‘We’ve been in every game.

‘As a team defensively and going forward we work hard both ways.

‘We have to set out to improve, both individually and as a team.

‘There is more to come from our players.

‘We should always believe that as managers and coaches.

‘The improvement will continue.’

Jackett feels there’s little doubt Pompey will need to replicate the form they’ve shown over the first half of the season if they are to gain promotion.

His side are currently averaging 2.125 points per game, leaving them on course to finish around the 98 point mark.

That’s the same return Wigan secured to win the league last season.

Jackett added: ‘To be in the top places, the top two or three and the top promotion places you are going to need a good points total.

‘The top teams win most weeks when you look back through the seasons.

‘It feels like they get on to a run.

‘So in terms of doing well you have to be capable of that - capable of regular results.

‘Last season 98 and 96 were top two and 88 was third.

‘The season before that Sheffield United won it with 100.

‘They are high points totals generally for the clubs who get into the promotion places and reach the Championship.’