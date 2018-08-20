Jackett focused on consistency rather than Portsmouth history

Kenny Jackett has called for consistency as he bids to make his own piece of Pompey history.

The Blues travel to Bristol Rovers tomorrow night in the hope of stretching their unbeaten league start to four games.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

No Pompey team has managed that feat since the 1980-81 season.

That year Frank Burrows’ side won their first four league games in the old Division Three on their way to a fifth-place finish.

Their winning start to the campaign ended when Brentford travelled down to Fratton Park and secured a 2-0 victory in front of a 16,971 crowd.

Jackett admitted he’d be proud to repeat such an encouraging start to a new season.

But he stressed it would count for nothing if the Blues couldn’t maintain standards for the entire campaign.

'I’d be very proud if that's the start,’ said Jackett.

'Myself, to have that opportunity as a manager, I'm very proud.

'But I don't really go much for statements to the rest of the division, you get on with what you've got to do.

'You know. it's a long season and you can come strong at any time and just having a good start doesn't guarantee what you can do for the year - you have to earn that over the course of the year.

'And also, traditionally the points total to get out of this division is high and if you want to be one of the sides to get out of the division and even make the play-offs you have to be consistent.

'But, yeah, an unbeaten start and the confidence that can bring (to the team is good) as long as we use it correctly going forward.’