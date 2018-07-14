Jackett: Good points and bad from Pompey display

Have your say

Kenny Jackett took the good points with the bad after Stevenage defeat.

The Pompey boss was disappointed to ship three goals in the 3-2 loss at Broadhall Way.

And he wanted his side to make more from the host of chances they created against the League Two side.

But Jackett saw positives in wide areas for his team and in the fact they made plenty happen going forward.

Jackett said: 'We're disappointed to come here and concede three goals.

'We've talked about defensive strength being the basis of everything we do.

'The goals are disappointing and going forward we created a lot of chances. There were a lot of chances in the game.

'We had more chances than them and could've scored a hatful.

'We're disappointed with that but was particularly pleased with the wide areas, where we looked strong.'