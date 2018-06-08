Jackett: Good times on Pompey’s horizon

KENNY JACKETT reflected on his whirlwind year at Pompey and promised: There’s exciting times ahead.

The Blues boss last week celebrated his first year at Fratton Park, after arriving as Paul Cook’s successor.

Jackett’s maiden campaign saw his side finish eighth in League One after reaching the division as League Two champions.

That was viewed as a sound season of progress as the Blues maintained play-off ambitions until the penultimate weekend of the campaign.

Jackett explained managing Pompey was everything he imagined it would be before he arrived.

He said: ‘It’s been a whirlwind, but a really good time at a terrific club.

‘From my point of view, while I wasn’t displeased with last season we will start every season with the ambition to be successful.

‘That has to be case next season, so we have to put things in place where we can keep going and improve.

‘I’ve enjoyed my time here but I am very determined to bring success to this club.

‘I knew Portsmouth because I know English clubs and the English scene very well.

‘It is everything I expected and everything people who had worked here told me it would be like. It really is a very good club to work for.

‘You are always trying to establish yourself and your own team if you can.

‘From Portsmouth’s point of view, they’d just spent four years in League Two.

‘So coming up to League One we wanted to establish ourselves and have a continued progression.

‘From our days in administration to now, we want to keep our eyes forward and looking up. Our aims lie there and I think some exciting times lies ahead.’

Jackett was at pains to stress Pompey’s season of progress will be seen as such if they now kick on.

He added: ‘It’s very important that progress is continued. After an administration and four years in League Two we want to build and be a force in League One.

‘Sometimes that’s easier said than done, but we have to have that aim going forward.

‘After four years in League Two, we don’t want to be a club who’s just about staying up and holding on to League One status. We don’t want to be stepping backwards.

‘We’re done with League One Two and should be looking positively towards the top of the league.’