Kenny Jackett pinpointed a tactical half-time change as decisive in booking Pompey a Wembley final.

The Blues netted three times in a 16-minute period during the second half to earn a 3-0 success at Bury this evening.

Gareth Evans, Oli Hawkins and Ronan Curtis were the scorers, earning the visitors a place in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Yet following a first half in which the League Two hosts were on top, Jackett introduced Jamal Lowe at the interval for Viv Solomon-Otabor.

He also altered his Pompey gameplan in an attempt to combat the impressive Shakers.

The outcome was a Wembley date on March 31 against either Bristol Rovers or Sunderland.

Jackett said: ‘Congratulations to the players, they did very well.

‘We started the first 10-15 minutes in control, then Bury started stepping up onto our full-backs and really they did cause us problems.

‘We needed to make some adjustments at half-time, step up onto them a little bit earlier and higher and, I have got to say, our best spell was from half-time onwards when we looked in control and scored three excellent goals.

‘We stepped up and didn't really let them out of their half in the first period of the second half, we needed to because we were working hard in the first half to contain them at times.

‘Bury are a good side, it was a very tricky tie, they have a lot of confidence and an excellent home record - and you can see why.

‘We just made some adjustments at half-time and stepped up onto them a little bit earlier and it resulted in three excellent goals.

‘We want to build on that confidence if we can, tuck that one away because that’s a Wembley appearance.

‘It’s a first win for a while and we want to be confident going into the Bradford game.’