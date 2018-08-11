Jackett: Hawkins justified Pompey selection over Pitman

Have your say

Kenny Jackett said his decision to leave Brett Pitman on the bench today was justified after Oli Hawkins registered two assists in Pompey’s win at Blackpool.

Ronan Curtis bagged two goals as the Blues beat their hosts 2-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Substitute Brett Pitman warms up at Bloomfield Road Picture: Joe Pepler

And Hawkins was involved in both, providing the final touch for the Irishman to latch on to and net.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge front man was included in Pompey’s starting XI at the expense of Pitman, who finished last season as Pompey’s 25-goal top-scorer.

Hawkins also replaced the club captain at half-time of the Blues’ 1-0 victory over Luton on the opening day of the season.

Pitman wasn’t used as Pompey maintained their 100-per-cent unbeaten start to the season against Blackpool.

Jackett insisted he’ll have to bide his time as the Blues plot a course for their return to the Championship.

‘I felt it was a day for Oli Hawkins,’ said the manager.

‘There will be times and days for Brett as there will for Conor Chaplin, who was injured today.

‘We will need all of our players, all of our forwards in different scenarios.

‘But I thought Oli did well today and for Brett he has to bide his time – there will be times when we need him.

Oli's a slightly different player but gave us a good platform and made two goals for us.'