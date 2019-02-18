Kenny Jackett revealed he’s held frank talks with his Pompey players in a bid to solve their recent blip.

The Blues face an uphill battle to earn automatic promotion this season, after going six games without a League One victory.

Despite taking a 3-0 lead at Southend on Saturday, a second-half collapse meant Jackett's side returned to Fratton Park with just a point.

And with second-placed Barnsley subsequently defeating Wycombe, it currently leaves Pompey five points adrift of a place in the top two.

Jackett had his troops in for training on Sunday ahead of tomorrow nnight's clash against Bristol Rovers (7.45pm).

The Blues boss took the opportunity to speak to all his players individually – mainly offering them words of encouragement.

And Jackett is hoping the frank conversations will remedy Pompey’s recent problems.

The manager said: ‘I spoke to everyone on Sunday individually, mainly telling them to keep going and to keep their heads up.

‘We’re disappointed and football is like that. You will always get disappointments and what you do find is the further you go and the better you do, the bigger the disappointments.

‘That is generally the case. If you have a great cup run but lose in the final, you never forget that feeling.

‘You need to get over it and you need an honest assessment.

‘You can’t just sweep it under the carpet because mistakes will continue to happen.

‘It’s an honest assessment of exactly where you are, what you need to do and what you’ve done well.

‘I just spoke to everyone individually and said there are a lot of good things that we’re doing.

‘In the main, it was to keep their head up, look forward and don’t be disappointed.’

Despite Pompey dropping points from winning positions in draws against Plymouth and Southend, Jackett has been encouraged by elements of his side’s performances.

He added: ‘I would think we’ve had a run where we’ve been close to wins.

‘At Plymouth we went 1-0 up and are looking to hold on to it.

‘At Southend we were in a commanding lead and didn’t see it through.

‘That is frustrating but in both games there’s a lot of good play we have to capitalise on, while we have to understand the bottom line is always winning.’