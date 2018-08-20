Jackett: I knew Pompey cutting edge was there

Kenny Jackett lauded the returning of Pompey's attacking threat following their Oxford demolition.

The Blues delivered a second-half super show as they smashed four goals past the U's at Fratton Park.

Gareth Evans celebrates his Pompey goal against Oxford United. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 4-1 success provided a convincing answer to those questioning whether Pompey offered enough attacking threat after the start to the season.

Victory kept up the 100 per-cent record of Jackett's men after three league games, making it the best opening to a campaign for 30 years.

The Pompey boss had no doubt the bar had been raised by his men on the front foot.

Jackett said: 'Out of the three homes games it was by far the best performance and it gives us all some heart and positiveness for the season ahead.

'That's something you always want to do early in the season.

'We had some big chances in the first half.

'We were on top but couldn't find the final pass or score the clear cut chances I had.

'I did feel, though, if we kept playing like that they would come, and that proved the case.

'We had a number of chances - more than any game so far - so I'm really pleased.

'I was pleased with the play going forward and I was pleased we scored four goals.

'The boys should gain confidence from that.'

Jackett admitted he is still searching for the right formula in terms of team selection as Pompey moved up to second in the table after three games.

Ben Thompson added another dimension to his new team's midfield as he turned in a man-of-the-match performance on his Blues loan bow.

Jackett felt his team got it right on the front foot but there was evidently much to work on still defensively as the visitors hit the woodwork twice late on and got an effort back late on via Jack Whatmough's own goal.

And getting the balance right is what the Pompey boss is still looking for.

Jackett added: 'We haven't got it too right in terms of formation, personnel and balance of the team so far.

'The one thing we did do right in the Luton game was out back four goal narrow against the diamond and defended fantastically well.

'The other thing we did well in that game was we had one real piece of quality finishing from Lowe.

'Whatever you say quality finishing is a big part of the game and can make the difference.

'We got that right and not a lot of other aspects, similarly against Wimbledon.

'But on this occasion we produced our best home performance which matched up slightly with the Blackpool game.

'I did think overall we deserved to win and was pleased.'

Jackett was unaware Pompey had made it their best start in the season for 30 years as they equalled the three opening wins of the 1988-89 campaign.

That was a cause for cheer even if he was remaining grounded.

Jackett said: 'A 100 per cent record is nice and winning three out of three.

'But there has to be some balance to it as well.

'Overall it was our best performance, but there's things to improve on as well.'