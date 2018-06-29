Jackett: I know my Pompey number one

Kenny Jackett has already decided Pompey’s first-choice keeper this season.

Yet the door will continue to remain open for a first-team challenge.

Kenny Jackett has decided upon his Pompey number one

Craig MacGillivray was recruited from Shrewsbury this summer to provide competition to Luke McGee.

Certainly, the 25-year-old did not arrive at Fratton Park to again serve as a number two, after fulfilling that role at New Meadow last term to Dean Henderson.

For Jackett, he is finally presented with the goalkeeping choice he has craved since Stephen Henderson’s loan in January.

The Blues boss is tight-lipped on the identity of his preferred option.

But with Pompey’s opening pre-season friendly at Cork on Monday night, it will soon become apparent.

Jackett said: ‘We’ve looked to bring in somebody older than Luke and Alex to provide competition – which is Craig.

‘It has been good to see the three of those out there working over the last couple of days and all have different strengths.

‘For Luke, he played a full year and didn’t let us down at all. He has to rise to that challenge now, which he is capable of.

‘I know who my keeper is for next season – and in pre-season they will both get games, definitely.

‘You are always reassessing and looking again, you have to, different things happen, things are not set in stone.

‘I am fairly comfortable where I am now, but in a month’s time injuries happen, we don’t know.

‘I have spoken to every keeper individually and they know where they stand at the moment. With the keepers you need to be clear, it’s not like I haven’t talked to them.

‘Especially when you sign a player, you need to know what his aspirations are, what he is looking for and then set the bar. If they make it then they get rewarded with a place.’

Alex Bass completes Pompey’s trio of keepers who reported back for pre-season on Wednesday.

However, Jackett is keen to loan out the 20-year-old to aid his development.

That will leave MacGillivray and McGee scrapping it out for the number one spot.

Jackett added: ‘From my point of view, I just want to create that type of competition, they bounce off each other and in the end the team and the club benefit.

‘We have three talented keepers and I’m looking forward to seeing them play.

‘They are very fit lads, working hard in pre-season.’