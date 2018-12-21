Jackett: I won't need to motivate Portsmouth players for Sunderland promotion battle

A promotion slugfest between the two biggest clubs in League One.

That’s all the motivation Pompey’s players need as the division’s heavy-hitters go head to head at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

And Kenny Jackett admitted much of the hard work is already done for him as his men welcome Sunderland to a sold-out Fratton Park.

The showdown with the Black Cats is the biggest of the season as it reaches the half-way point.

It’s the kind of game which needs little hyping, with the occasion the kind which attracted Jackett’s players to the club to be involved in.

‘It’s a big game and that’s a motivation,’ the Pompey boss said, as he geared up for

‘It’s great to be involved in these games.

‘We’re talking about first v third and Portsmouth v Sunderland as a League One game, with the traditions of those clubs.

‘It’s great to be involved and the build-up and focus does do some of the job for you as a manager.

‘You may have to work harder when you get to the smaller club and some of the different games.

‘As a manager you’d be looking to do well first and foremost and looking forward to game, as well as being pleased you’re involved in these types of games.

‘We’re in the mix with these types of clubs. That’s a compliment.

‘But similarly my eyes are on a points total for a season and how we achieve that.’

It’s been two very different paths taken by the two clubs to arrive at the juncture where they face off at Fratton Park, but there’s little questioning their stature.

Jackett added: ‘These types of occasions and atmospheres are what every player will want to be involved in.

‘It’s two big and traditional clubs - two very powerful clubs - playing each other.

‘We’re coming from different ends of the spectrum.

‘They’ve had two relegations in two years and find themselves in League One for the first time in a long time.

‘I was at Wolves in similar circumstances where you find yourself with some players on Premier League money, because it was only 18 months ago that’s where they were.

‘It’s a different set of circumstances for Portsmouth who’ve had four season in League Two and administration before that.

‘It’s different ends of the spectrum for the two clubs.’