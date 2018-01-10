Jackett: Kabamba can still have Pompey future

Nicke Kabamba can still have a Pompey future.

That is the verdict of Kenny Jackett, who will be monitoring the striker during his loan at promotion-hopefuls Aldershot.

Kabamba has joined the second-placed National League side until the end of the season in the search for regular first-team football.

He netted on his Shots debut last weekend, grabbing the match-winner at Dover just seven minutes after entering as a substitute.

Out of contract at Fratton Park at the season’s end, his performances at Aldershot will be closely followed by the Blues.

And Jackett won’t rule out Kabamba remaining at Fratton Park beyond the loan.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘There can still be a future here. I do feel Nicke can score goals and build up play, while I don’t think you can have enough centre-forwards.

‘Unfortunately it didn’t quite work out for him in League Two at Colchester, he couldn’t quite get in the side.

‘But you move down a level now into the National League at a very good club and a club going for promotion, hopefully he can get the goals, build up his confidence and be an asset for us.

‘He scored on his debut, which is great. Hopefully he can get a regular run of games, build up some confidence and score some goals because it didn’t work out in League Two at Colchester.

‘We will make sure we scout him on a regular basis and will be looking at the whole package.

‘We know what we feel he is capable of and we’ll see how he does in the second half of the season.’

Another striker to depart Fratton Park during the transfer window has been Curtis Main.

His contract was ended by mutual consent six months early, allowing a switch to Motherwell.

The 25-year-old links up with former Blues keeper Trevor Carson at the Scottish Premiership club.

Jackett added: ‘I understand why Curtis wanted to take the opportunity for the longer contract because his was up at the end of the season.

‘He has been behind Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins in terms of strikers. When Pitman has been injured and Hawkins playing centre-back or out himself, then Curtis has had a few games.

‘But really his game-time has been limited and with Kal Naismith now back, it adds another one into that mix.

‘I understand his reason for wanting to take up the chance and we wish him all the best.’