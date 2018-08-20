Jackett lays down challenge to Portsmouth new boy

Have your say

BEN THOMPSON set the bar with his storming Pompey debut.

But Kenny Jackett believes the Blues' new midfield dynamo has to be judged over an extended period following his loan arrival from Millwall.

And that means the 22-year-old needs to keep up his level of performance to maintain the favourable early impression as his side go to Bristol Rovers tonight.

Thompson is a player Jackett has known about for a long time, after being Millwall manager when he was coming through the ranks.

He familiar with his potential and believes the midfielder’s at the right place to let that talent thrive.

Jackett said: ‘It's a nice start for him and I'm sure he'll be determined to build on it.

‘It's a good start and it'll be interesting now how he develops with us.

‘At 22, it's a very good move for him.

‘It's early days for him, but you always want to get off to a good start.

‘Hopefully, he can build on that.

‘I think you have to judge a player over a period of time.

‘He certainly has a lot of promise and showed it.

‘When I was Millwall manager he’d just come in as YTS.

‘I'd obviously watched and seen him develop down the years.

‘Since they've gone into the Championship, Millwall have got a good squad and match time has been hard for him.

‘But he's come down a level now, and it will be good for him because getting in the side is a big thing.’

Thompson’s arrival stiffens competition in an area where Pompey are now well stocked.

Jackett explained he felt the move was neccesary, with some of his existing options not yet operating at full throttle.

The manager added: ‘We've been a little bit unlucky in terms of midfield.

‘We've had Ben Close, who was outstanding last season. He's just missed pre-season and been not quite up to speed. Dion Donohue's been out, too.

‘If you add in Danny Rose, who's coming back from a broken leg, those three people have maybe been slightly short in their performances so far. During the course of the season they will get better.

‘We've had players to come in there, but, for one reason or another, we haven't quite cracked it in midfield.

‘But I do feel through the course of the season we have midfielders who can do very well and help us.’