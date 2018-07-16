Jackett: Left flank looking alright for Pompey

Have your say

Kenny Jackett praised the impact of Pompey's new-look left flank.

Lee Brown's link up with Ronan Curtis caught the eye in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Stevenage.

The duo’s interaction impressed on a number of occasions going forward, as they provided decent supply for their side.

And that was something which wasn't lost on Pompey's manager.

Jackett said: 'We looked strong in both wide areas and got in on a number of occasions.

'They are both new lads and worked quite well.

'We were a threat down the left-hand side and got some good balls into the box.'

Jackett introduced both Adam May and Jack Whatmough into the starting XI from the previous two warm-up games.

Christian Burgess, Conor Chaplin, Oli Hawkins and Danny Rose were all brought on in the second half, before Brandon Haunstrup replaced Tom Naylor late on.

Jackett felt Whatmough and May were steady as they look to nail down a starting spot for the season's opener with Luton on August 4.

He added: 'They did fine.

'Both of them are looking to get in front of players who are more experienced than them.

'That's the task for them when they get their chance.'

Shipping three goals to the League Two side was an obvious area of concern for Jackett.

He has made much of the fact he wants his side to be more miserly at the back next season.

Jackett said: 'We're looking to develop our centre-half partnerships, the partnership with centre-halves, full-backs and the keeper.

'They're important ones.

'Not conceding has to be the basis of everything you do. You need clean sheets.’

At the other end of the pitch Pompey created plenty of chances, but failed to make the most of the efforts which came their way.

Brett Pitman couldn’t get on the scoresheet despite having opportunities, while Hawkins and Nathan Thompson were others who failed to score when chances came their way.

Jackett felt being given a decent test by Stevenage was useful, but needs to see more cutting edge from his side.

'There were a lot of chances going forward. In fact, there was a high amount of chances at both ends.

'The game was end to end and fiercely competitive, so it was a very good game for us to have.

‘We're pleased with the amount of chances created, if not the fact we haven't taken a few more.'

- JORDAN CROSS