Jackett: MacGillivray will step up keeper competition

Kenny Jackett spoke of his pleasure at landing Craig MacGillivray.

The Pompey boss believes the keeper has qualities which will prove an asset to his squad.

New Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray.

And Jackett feels the 25-year-old will provide worthy competition for current first choice Luke McGee

He said: 'He strengthens our goalkeeping department and will provide good competition for Luke McGee. They can drive each other on.

'Craig’s fiercely ambitious and excelled when he played last season, so we’re very pleased to bring him to the club.

'He has been slightly unlucky in the past to be behind some top keepers, but he’s ready for the opportunity.

'His general game and shot-stopping are both good and he’s very brave, which is a quality that’s often underestimated.1

